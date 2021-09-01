Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,840 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

