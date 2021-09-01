Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,143 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 83,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

