Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 439.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.