Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 75,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,922. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

