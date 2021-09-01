Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,824 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

