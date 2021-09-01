Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.48. 24,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,229. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

