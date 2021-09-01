Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Christopher Lewis Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.