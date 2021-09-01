Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tesla stock opened at $735.72 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $681.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.67. The company has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
