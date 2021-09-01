Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $182,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 793,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,939. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.