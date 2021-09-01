Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $182,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 793,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,939. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 131,294 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
