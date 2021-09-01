Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 265,555 shares.The stock last traded at $26.66 and had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

