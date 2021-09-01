TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 816,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.91%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

