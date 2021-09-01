Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TELNY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

