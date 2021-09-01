Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

THW opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.