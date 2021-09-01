Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$53.76 and last traded at C$53.78. Approximately 10,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market cap of C$780.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

