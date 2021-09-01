Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,594 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

