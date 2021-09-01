Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,001 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cintas were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $395.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

