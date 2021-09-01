Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,842 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after buying an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in FOX by 1,295.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $48,660,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

