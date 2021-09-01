Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitable were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after buying an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $63,056,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

