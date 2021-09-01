Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.25 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sysco were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.