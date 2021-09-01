Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,356,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

