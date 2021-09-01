Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.70 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 315.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $352.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.17 and a 200 day moving average of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

