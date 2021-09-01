Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagen were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,750 shares of company stock worth $26,825,676. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

