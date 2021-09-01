TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.51. 54,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

