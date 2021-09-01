Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) & Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Head-To-Head Survey

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taylor Wimpey and Orient Overseas (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Orient Overseas (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $3.58 billion 2.51 $278.63 million $0.84 29.35 Orient Overseas (International) $8.19 billion 2.04 $902.72 million $7.22 18.14

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Orient Overseas (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Orient Overseas (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $13.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Taylor Wimpey pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orient Overseas (International) pays out 189.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. The Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations that appeal to both foreign and Spanish buyers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

