Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $256,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after purchasing an additional 779,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

