Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 127,897 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £27.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

In other news, insider Brian Raven acquired 437,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,480 ($22,837.73).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

