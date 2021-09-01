Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,684. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.