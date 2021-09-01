Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.74.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

TPR stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

