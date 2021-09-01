Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $69,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,976. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,668 shares of company stock worth $3,934,639 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

