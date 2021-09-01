Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

SNPS stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.63. 693,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.65. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $335.01. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

