SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

SNX opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $3,498,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

