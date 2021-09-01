Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.70

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $181.52, with a volume of 13893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.67.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
