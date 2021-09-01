Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.70

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $181.52, with a volume of 13893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.67.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

