Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells $433,765.86 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $188.46. 334,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 175.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

