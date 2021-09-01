Swiss National Bank Has $336.41 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,524,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $336,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

