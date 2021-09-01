Swiss National Bank Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $219,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $667.26. 2,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $668.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.11. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.