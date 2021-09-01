Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Equinix worth $292,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after buying an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,707 shares of company stock valued at $14,174,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $843.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $819.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $747.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $848.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

