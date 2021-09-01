Swiss National Bank Buys 52,346 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $259,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

