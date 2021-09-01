Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Prologis worth $360,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $135.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

