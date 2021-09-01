Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

