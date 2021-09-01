SVF Investment Corp. 3’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 6th (NASDAQ:SVFC)

SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 3 had issued 28,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SVFC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVFC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

