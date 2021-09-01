Suretly Price Reaches $0.27 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $62,417.41 and $89.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00129647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00849004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049638 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

