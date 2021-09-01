SuperRare Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $225.52 million and $21.03 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00130891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00844649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049564 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

