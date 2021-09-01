Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $37.76. 3,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.