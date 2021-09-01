Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Financial Analysis

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy Australia and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $18.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33%

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.45 -$192.30 million $0.28 66.14

Sundance Energy Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

