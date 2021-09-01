Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $206.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

