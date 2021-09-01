Summit Insights Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Summit Insights from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.22.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,334 shares of company stock worth $75,926,213. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

