Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

