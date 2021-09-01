Summit Financial LLC Invests $610,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.72. 580,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,166. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.