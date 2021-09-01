Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 132.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,989. The company has a market cap of $477.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

