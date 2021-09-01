Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

